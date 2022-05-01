 
Sunday May 01, 2022
Islamabad

Lok Virsa offers folk craft, music training

By Our Correspondent
May 01, 2022

Islamabad : The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has planned to hold a series of training courses in folk crafts and folk music from May 10 to October 2022.

According to it, the initiative is meant to promote traditional skills and inculcate awareness among the people, particularly youth and students, about the indigenous folk culture of Pakistan.

