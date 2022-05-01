Price hike dampens Eid celebrations

Rawalpindi : Eid shopping is an essential part of the celebrations, but this year it seems to be a luxury for the middle- and low-income people who are depressed and angry and avoiding excess shopping due to financial constraints.

A large number of buyers are either returning empty-handed after hearing the prices of various items like baby garments, shoes and imported jewellery or making compromise on buying low-quality ones.

Javed Malik, a visitor at Saddar Market, said “My children have forced me to visit the market to purchase new clothes, shoes and other items for Eid, otherwise I had no plan for Eid shopping keeping in view the prevailing price hike.”

“I work at a private firm but I cannot afford to buy anything for myself because the high prices have eroded my purchasing power. I am in the market just to buy my children new clothes and other Eid related items,” he said. The grim faces of parents showed intensity of the situation as they were not able to buy baby garments after checking the high price tags. “I used to buy clothes of different brands for my family members but this year it is not possible for me due to financial constraints,” said Nauman Adil, a visitor.

He said “My income has not increased as much as the commodity prices, so I have to spend less on clothes and accessories even for my children.” Owing to constant rise in prices the visitors have lost the purchasing power to buy items of their choice to celebrate Eidul Fitr. The people are not happy and they are avoiding excess shopping due to cash crunch and are buying only the necessary items.

Saeed Khan, a shopkeeper, said “The cost of production and marketing of garments has increased so we have no choice except to increase the product prices a little.”