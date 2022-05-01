Rawalpindi : 44th death anniversary of Bick Bahadur, father of ‘The News’ staffer, Sardar Heera Lal, President of Pakistan Hindu Sikh Social Welfare Council will be commemorated at his residence Gorkha House, Morgah, today (Sunday).
Gita Sahib’s Akhand Pat (conclusion) will end and Ardas (prayers) will be offered at around 10 a.m. Mohan Lal (Moni), contractor of ARL Morgah and Madan Lal will join other family members to pray for the deceased soul.
Islamabad : During Eid holidays to ensure stable power supply and for timely redressal of customers’ complaint a...
Rawalpindi : “Let’s grab a burger before buying shoes,” said a little boy to his parent who was tired after a...
Rawalpindi ; Islam teaches that man’s happiness is in making Allah happy and Allah is happy only if we walk in the...
Islamabad : Warning hitting children causes their aggressive and anti-social behaviour, experts on Saturday stressed...
Rawalpindi : The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is approaching fast. Eid shopping activities are at their peak in Rawalpindi....
Islamabad : With Eid just round the corner, the shoppers are busy for their Eid shopping. Right after iftar, the crowd...
Comments