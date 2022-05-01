Rawalpindi : 44th death anniversary of Bick Bahadur, father of ‘The News’ staffer, Sardar Heera Lal, President of Pakistan Hindu Sikh Social Welfare Council will be commemorated at his residence Gorkha House, Morgah, today (Sunday).

Gita Sahib’s Akhand Pat (conclusion) will end and Ardas (prayers) will be offered at around 10 a.m. Mohan Lal (Moni), contractor of ARL Morgah and Madan Lal will join other family members to pray for the deceased soul.