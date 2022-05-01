AJK PM to celebrate Eid with Pak army personnel at LoC

Islamabad : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas will celebrate Eidul Fitr with Pak army personnel performing security duty at Line of Control (LoC), orphans and labourers.

In a message here on Saturday, the AJK PM said that our armed forces stand firm to defend the national frontiers and their presence at LoC was guarantee of strong defence of the country.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that we pay tributes to courage, valour and bravery of armed forces of Pakistan and will celebrate Eid at army personnel performing security duty at LoC to make the occasion memorable.

He further stated that residence facility would be ensure at refugees camps of AJK. Inns will be established in refugees camps and orphan houses when labourers from Pakistan and AJK could stay, he added.