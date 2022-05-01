Buyers show pleasure over sale of food items on subsidised rates

Rawalpindi : Scores of people visiting Ramazan ‘sasta’ bazaars, set up in various areas of the city to buy daily-use items at cheaper rates, have lauded the efforts of the government to provide flour and sugar at comparatively low prices before the Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the details, the administration has set up software and data centres to check the availability of subsidized items in these bazaars. These centres enter the sale of sugar, ghee, oil, and flour after getting the identity card of each customer. But most of the visitors who purchased food items from these bazaars on Thursday revealed that they were not asked to show their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and were also not forced to stand in long queues during the summer season to buy essential household commodities.

The Punjab government is providing sugar for Rs70 per kg and flour for Rs400 per 10 kg bag in all Ramazan bazaars of the province from Sunday. A total of nine sasta bazaars have been set up in different areas of Rawalpindi including Shamsabad, Committee Chowk, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Chur, Chungi No. 22, Adiala Road, near Holy Family Hospital, Misriyal, and Sadiqabad. Now in most of these bazaars the visitors can buy items from grocery shops, agriculture fair price shops, meat and poultry shops, and flour and sugar sale points without making queues under the scorching sun.