Plan for water supply chalked out

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has chalked out a comprehensive plan to ensure continuous water supply across the metropolitan without any suspension.

The CDA spokesman on Saturday said that along with increasing water reserves, the water supply directorate was also working on plugging water leakages and addressing other problems which result in wastage of water. “Moreover, we are also trying to increase the water pressure for smooth supply of water,” he said.

In this connection, a two-kilometre long water supply line located on Service Road East of Sector F-7/1 and another two-kilometre line Sector F-8 would be changed while water installation coming in way of construction of the 10th avenue were also being re-located on emergency basis for which a budget of Rs40 million had already been allocated.

The spokesman further said that the water installations which were disturbed due to Rawal Dam Chowk project would also be restored after Eid. “After plugging all the water leakages, the water supply directorate will be able to add another 10 million gallons per Day (10 MGD) of water to the network,” the spokesman said.

The CDA management has also approved additional Rs50 million grant for the water supply directorate to operate tube-wells on generators during power outages in summer season to ensure continuous water supply. The CDA chairman has also directorate to double efforts for ensuring uninterrupted water supply to the consumers in the federal capital.