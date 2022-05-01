Importance of freedom of expression stressed

Islamabad : To further strengthen the institutionalisation of the reporting on crime against journalists by improving national data collection mechanisms and to enhance the government’s ability to meet its international reporting obligations, the Peace and Justice Network (PJN) and Parliamentarians Commission of Human Rights (PCHR) in collaboration with UNESCO organised a two days national technical capacity building training workshop on streamlining and incorporation of data on crimes against journalists in Pakistan.

The workshop was organised by government protection institutions, human rights and SDGs reporting departments, law enforcement, and crime reporting agencies, and human rights commissions.

Executive Director Parliamentarians Commission Shafique Chaudhry in his opening remarks emphasized on the importance of freedom of expression and press freedom in light of the Constitution of Pakistan. He said that press freedom is directly linked to and dependent on the safety of journalists.

"Freedom of expression is the touchstone of all other human rights and reinforces the achievement of all of the Sustainable Development Goals," he said adding that freedom of expression and free flow of information are foundations of public debate and democracy which leads to ensuring balanced, strong, and gender-responsive media environment in Pakistan.

Syed Raza Ali Naqvi Chief Executive Peace and Justice Network also gave a presentation on the importance of significant data on crime against journalists and how that data should be collected and maintained by the state and all other stakeholders so that informed policy debate can be generated and improved institutional response can be ensured. Technical Expert Adnan Rehmat, a seasoned journalist, and media analyst guided participants on the importance of data and data collection methodologies by emphasizing that data converts opinions into facts, and facts help with real but not perceived solutions.

Urooj Raza Sayyami, another well-known Journalist and expert, explained in her presentation how Islamabad has the highest number of violations against journalists and Sindh is the second largest province where crime against journalists is high as per media reports Dr. Hammad Malik Lang from the Ministry of Human Rights, Nadeem Ahmed from the Ministry of planning SDG’s unit, and Rafique Talpur from the Statistics Bureau presented the role and process of collecting data by their respective departments.