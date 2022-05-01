148 officials of ICT police promoted

Islamabad: A ceremony was held on Friday at Police Line Headquarters to pin the badges to 104 cops of Islamabad police who got promoted in various ranks from Head Constable to DSP level.

Inspector General of Police (Islamabad) Muhammad Ahsan Younas along with DIG (Headquarters) Safiq Ali Dogar and other police officials pinned the badges to newly promoted cops. It is worth mentioning here that, due to special directions and interest of the IGP Islamabad, promotion of various ranks in ICT police was started during the ongoing month and 148 officers have been elevated to the next ranks so far. These promotions will continue until all vacancies are filled.

Addressing the newly promoted officer, the IGP said that responsibilities of promoted officers have increased and they have to work with more dedication to accomplish their task. He hoped for their better output in future and urged them to work hard for protection of the lives and property of citizens. As many as 148 policemen who have been promoted into next ranks include 48 head constables, 42 assistant sub-inspectors, 32 sub-inspectors 14 inspectors, three assistants, three UDCs and 06 LDCs. The Islamabad police chief appreciated the hard work of policemen and said that each member of the force is a hero for him as he serves the people despite various odds. The policemen have to perform duties in tough weather conditions and remain away from the home which is really appreciable.