Norwich relegated from the Premier League

LONDON: Norwich were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday after a 2-0 loss at Aston Villa.
Burnley’s dramatic late comeback from 1-0 down to beat Watford 2-1 left the Canaries 13 points adrift of safety with just four games remaining.
It was an unhappy return to Villa Park for Norwich boss Dean Smith as goals either side of half-time from two players he signed for Villa, Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings, earned Steven Gerrard’s men the three points.
Smith has been unable to turn around a sinking ship since replacing Daniel Farke in November. —AFP
KARACHI: Ammad Alam's brilliant century helped Arham CC to an emphatic 37 run victory against Eshaal Falcon Associates...
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim booked their place in the Asian Champions League last 16 for the first...
MANILA: Top seed Akane Yamaguchi battled back to reach the Badminton Asia Championships final with a controversial win...
MUMBAI: Superstar cricketer Virat Kohli struck form with his first half-century of this Indian Premier League season...
LONDON: Ronnie O’Sullivan pulled four frames clear of fellow former champion John Higgins in their snooker World...
SYDNEY: Australian sport ushered in a new era Saturday when powerbroker John Coates stood down as president of the...
Comments