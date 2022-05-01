Ammad shines as Arham CC win title

KARACHI: Ammad Alam's brilliant century helped Arham CC to an emphatic 37 run victory against Eshaal Falcon Associates in the final of the 25th Dr. MA Shah Trophy 2022 here at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium on Friday night.

Arham CC elected to bat. Skipper Saim Ayub hit 43 off 35 deliveries. With Ammad, he added 100 on 59 balls with the help of 8 fours and 5 sixes. Arham CC managed 173 for 5 in the alloted 20 overs. Falcon's Ahmed Daniyal grabbed three wickets.

In response, Eshaal Falcons Associates were all out for 136 in 18.5 overs.

Akmal brothers played some brilliant shots failed to take their team to the finish line.

Kamran Akmal scored 35 off 32 balls and Umar Akaml 44 off 28 balls. Waleed Azeem took three wickets and Shahzaib Ahmed and Mohammad Talha took two.

Ammad was declared the man of the match and Danish Aziz the man of the tournament.

In the closing ceremony former cricketer Moin Khan and Dr Junaid Ali Shah gave the winners' trophy to Arham CC skipper as well as Rs1 million. The runners up got Rs 500,000.