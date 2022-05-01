Zandschulp muscles into his first ATP final in Munich

MUNICH: Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp muscled his way into his first final on the ATP tour after needing nearly three hours to beat Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic in Munich on Saturday.
Van de Zandschulp, 26, held his nerve to claim a 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 victory in his semi-final on clay in the Bavarian capital.
Kecmanovic and Zandschulp played a high quality semi, each breaking the others service several times before Van de Zandschulp converted his second match point.
In Sunday (today) final, he faces either Oscar Otte of Germany or Danish teenager Holger Rune, who contest the other semi-final.
Van de Zandschulp claimed a significant scalp in Friday’s quarter-finals when he knocked out second seed Casper Ruud of Norway in straight sets.
