BankIslami quarterly profit up 34pc

KARACHI: BankIslami Pakistan Limited reported a 34 percent growth in its net profit for the quarter ended March 31, showing an increase in its income levels and improvements in cost efficiency.
In a statement, the bank posted profit after tax (PAT) amounted to Rs522 million for the first quarter, depicting a growth of 33.9 percent from PAT of Rs390 million posted during same period last year.
The bank announced its financial results, underlying its operating profit before provisioning for Q122 that registered an increase by 95.8 percent, which increased from Rs684 million to Rs1,339 million.
The bank said its current account composition improved from 39.0 percent in Dec’21 to 40.4 percent in Mar’22. The report stated that the bank had diverted its asset mix towards better yielding corporate and consumer segments, which was in line with increase in domestic demand.
The net Islamic financing of the bank grew by 8.2 percent, whereas a decline of 23.9 percent was witnessed in its treasury placements.
The infection ratio of the bank reduced from 8.7 percent in Dec’21 to 8.1 percent in Mar’22 with an improved coverage ratio (including general provision) of 91.4 percent in Mar’22 versus 89.6 percent in Dec’21. This was pushed by growth in credit book and recovery efforts against delinquent exposures, the bank said.
