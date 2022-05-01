Gold sheds Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs400 per tola on Saturday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs132,000 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs343 to Rs113,169.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $19 to $1,897 per ounce.
Silver rates fell Rs10 to Rs1,500 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also decreased by Rs8.5 to Rs1,286.
Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs3,000 per tola as compared with rates in the Dubai market.
KARACHI: A seminar took place in Karachi to celebrate World Intellectual Property Day to encourage young innovators...
KARACHI: BankIslami Pakistan Limited reported a 34 percent growth in its net profit for the quarter ended March 31,...
KARACHI: The meeting of prime minister's task force on supply of palm oil chaired by commerce minister Syed Naveed...
New York: Indonesia´s decision to suspend palm oil exports in the face of domestic shortages has pushed vegetable oil...
LAHORE: As war in Ukraine deepens, Pakistan may get embroiled into another uncalled crisis after Covid-19. The last...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Italy would soon sign a labour agreement, which would provide employment opportunities to...
Comments