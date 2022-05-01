‘Pakistan, Italy to sign labour agreement’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Italy would soon sign a labour agreement, which would provide employment opportunities to Pakistan''s skilled labor in the potential Italian market, Jauhar Saleem, ambassador to Italy said on Saturday.

Documents are being exchanged between the two sides to finalize the labor agreement and positive news is expected soon, he said while talking to the media through video link from Rome. Saleem informed that a draft agreement has been shared with the Italian side in March 2022 and negotiations are expected to commence soon. The labour agreement aims at providing comprehensive market access to Pakistani workers to the Italian labour market.

Replying to a question, the ambassador said the embassy s lobbying also helped in Pakistan being re-included in the Italian Seasonal Work Visa Program for 2021 and 2022, which would offer diverse opportunities to our workers in agriculture and services sectors.

Italy is expected to allow around seventy thousand seasonal workers from selected countries in 2022 to come to Italy for work, he said. Pakistani workers under Seasonal Work Visa Programme have started arriving in Italy since March 2022, he said.

Italy has a huge demand for workers in the agriculture sector, hospitality services, construction, logistics, truck drivers and engineers and Information Technology (IT) Professionals.

According to Confindustria, the largest employer association of Italy, there are around 193,000 vacancies available in the industrial sector. Confindustria is of the view that 45,000 jobs are expected to be available in the technology sector. There are estimates that around 200,000 Pakistanis are currently residing in Italy, he informed.

The Ambassador said this number is continuously increasing and in 2020 the Pakistan embassy facilitated regularization of around 18,000 undocumented Pakistanis workers by legalizing their stay in Italy through an Amnesty Scheme of the Italian government.