CDNS issues Rs950 billion fresh bonds by April 30

ISLAMABAD: Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) on Saturday announced achieving its target of issuing Rs950 billion fresh bonds in last 10 months of current fiscal year 2021-22 from July 1st to April 30.

The CDNS has set an annual gross receipt target of Rs980 billion from July 1 to June 30 of the previous fiscal year 2020-21 to promote savings in the country, CDNS official said.

He said the CDNS had set Rs250 billion annual collection target from July 1 to June 30 for the year 2020-21 as compared to Rs352 billion for the previous year (2019-20) same time span to enhance savings in the country.

The CDNS had set Rs352 billion annual collection target for the year 2019-20, as compared to Rs350 billion for the previous year (2018-19), he said.

Replying to a question, the official said the CDNS had decided to start Islamic finance and would start implementing its procedural work from next month to provide the facility of Islamic finance in the institution.

“In this regard, under Islamic Shariah compliance, prize bonds, and savings certificates will be issued for investment in accordance with Shariah principles.”

He informed that the CDNS would provide Islamic investment opportunities to its consumers in an institution like the rest of the private and public sector banking, where Islamic shariah business had now reached 20 percent.

The official said the Savings had started working to increase new investment opportunities and promote digital investment through many new projects. “The CDNS, in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), is developing digital prize bonds, which will be available through online electronic channels.”

He said the CDNS was in process of launching its first mobile app for online purchase and encashment of National Savings Schemes.

The official stated that the Savings was going to adopt RAAST in the current month of January for speedy flow of funds through its financial tributaries. “Initially, the CDNS has opened three separate accounts in SBP to avoid/stop direct access to the Non-Food Account-1 for its Alternative Delivery Channel (ADC) operations, 1Link Payment, UPI Payment, and RAAST payment.”

He continued that the Finance Division would allocate budgetary ceiling on a daily basis and the CDNS would operate within the allocated funds limit.

Accordingly, the PFM Act, 2019 is adopted in its true spirit for alternative delivery channels of the Savings. He informed that the CDNS interest rates were linked with the PIB policy set by the SBP, adding, the CDNS had opened new avenues for public and private investment to document the country’s economy and ensure transparency in the financial system.

Replying to another question on the current revision of CDNS certificates profit rates, the official said the CDNS had maintained the same interest rate on the savings certificates investment due to the market situation and as per Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIB) policy decision.