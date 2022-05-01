Stocks: All eyes on central bank, ears on IMF

Stocks launched the short week with a roar, but ended on a whimper after record-high interbank lending rates and bond yields signalled more monetary tightening was dead ahead, hence all eyes are on the central bank, while ears will be set on the IMF as critical loan re-negotiations are underway, traders said.

Owing to Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, the stock market would open for just one session next week.

“Once the market resumes, we believe stocks will take account of various key events next month such as monetary policy meeting and a further update on technical level talks with the IMF,” said a report by Arif Habib Ltd, a brokerage house. “The current visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia can also lead to some material announcement.”

In the outgoing four-session week, investors welcomed higher than expected corporate results along with a successful agreement with the IMF to extend the stalled bailout programme by up to one year and a potential increase in the loan size to $8 billion.

Albeit, said the report, the momentum could not be maintained mid-week amid concerns over further monetary tightening as the KIBOR (Karachi Interbank Offered Rate) hit 13-year high in Wednesday's auction.

This, together with the Rs3.2 trillion July-March 2022 fiscal deficit and widening current account deficit, dented investor confidence and thereby caused the bourse to close in red settling at 45,249 points, down 304 points or -0.67 percent week-on-week.

Average volumes clocked in at 257 million shares, up by 14 percent week-on-week, while average value traded settled at $36 million, down 10 percent week-on-week.

Foreign buying was recorded at $3.17 million compared to a net sale of $0.97 million last week. Major buying was witnessed in technology & communication ($1.64 million) and textile composite ($1.01 million). On the local front, selling was reported by insurance companies ($6.71 million) followed by mutual funds ($4.87 million).

Sector-wise negative contributions came from cement (-117 points), technology & communication (-99 points), oil & gas exploration companies (-69 points), power generation & distribution (-68 points), and engineering (-33 points). Major laggard stocks were TRG (67 points), HUBC (55 points), LUCK (51 points), PPL (38 points), and FFC (28 points).

Sectors that lifted the index included commercial banks (84 points), fertiliser (61 points), chemical (45 points), automobile assembler (8 points), and leather & tanneries (2 points).

The stocks that drove the bourse higher included EFERT (69 points), ENGRO (40 points), LOTCHEM (37 points), EPCL (37 points), and MCB (30 points).

On the news front, the week started with positive feedback from the IMF after its meeting with Finance Minister Miftah Ismail regarding revival of the Extended Fund Facility. On the other hand, KIBOR rates reached their highest in 13 years, strengthening the case for yet another interest rate hike.

The budget deficit during 3QFY22 also swelled 2.3 times year-on-year to Rs1.19 trillion as per data released by the Ministry of Finance.

The cut-off yield on Market Treasury Bills MTBs further increased up to 129 basis points in the auction. On the international front, European gas prices soared 20 percent after Russia halted its exports to Poland and Bulgaria as these countries failed to make payments for gas in rubles.