Upside for rupee seen limited

KARACHI: The rupee ended almost flat on the last day of the outgoing week as Eid related inflows matched demand, dealers said.

The local unit closed the day at 185.69 to the dollar, against the Friday’s close of 185.63. It had started the week at Rs.186.75 against the dollar.

Pakistan currency has been stable and even gained against the dollar, helped by remittances well as donations came from other countries for charity purposes.

However, dealers expect no big change in dollar-rupee parity in the next week as currency market would observe long holidays and dealings would be done on Friday only. Saturday would be a business day next week, but would be a holiday across the world.

They said the parity between the two currencies would depend on the outcome of the prime minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia as how much Pakistan would be able to receive from the brotherly country to support its depleting foreign exchange reserves, which are weighed down by worsening balance of payment position.

Zafar Paracha, secretary general at Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, said the outgoing week remained stable for the local unit as more remittances came from Pakistanis abroad for their families in the country.

Also, overseas Pakistanis visit in big number on Eid and bring more foreign currency, Paracha said, adding, more donations for charity purposes come from abroad during the week. “These all gave support rupee against the dollar.”

Paracha was of the view that the PM’s visit to Saudi Arabia was important for the rupee. He informed that dealers and investors would have an eye on how much financial aid the delegation would be able to receive.

Oil facility on deferred payment would also determine the future course of the dollar-rupee parity.

He continued that release of fund by International Monetary Fund (IMF) had not been announced and expected to be done after Eid. Pakistan has reportedly sought a tranche of $2 billion rather than $1 billion this time from the international institution.

Paracha said long holidays of Eid would keep the markets closed for currency, and during the upcoming week, only Friday would be the trading day, which is expected to be normal day for dollar-rupee parity. However, if positive news came from Saudi Arabia, the rupee would receive support against the dollar, he stated.

A research note of Arif Habib Limited recently said the rupee might settle at around 182 a dollar by June 2022. It stated that completion of the seventh review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), growth in exports, and tapering off the import bills would help the rupee rise against the dollar.