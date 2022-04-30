Social worker Jehanzeb Khan passes away

MARDAN; Jehanzeb Khan alias Lewanay Khan passed away here on Friday after a protracted illness. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Toru in the Mardan district.

People from various walks of life attended the last funeral rites of the deceased.

He is survived by sons, Hashim Khan, Akbar Khan, Shah Zeb Khan, and brothers, Amjad Khan, Arshad Khan and Khalid Khan along with a large number of people whom he served.

Though hailing from an influential family, Jehanzeb Khan lived like a poor man by working in agricultural fields.

He would roam his locality bare-footed and always help others with various activities including marriages and deaths.

The son of the late Khudai Khidmatgar, Wadood Khan and nephew of Mabood Khan, Jehanzeb Khan remained an active supporter of Bacha Khan and his Khudai Khidmatgar Movement.

Though his cousins contested elections from other political parties, Jehanzeb Khan remained loyal to the party of his forefathers. The Ulema paid rich tribute to the deceased for his social service.

They recalled that Jehanzeb Khan never considered himself a member of an influential family but lived with common men and played an active role in all the social events.