Poverty reduction programme yielding results

CHITRAL: The poverty reduction project launched in far off areas of Chitral has started yielding results.

“My income has been enhanced to such an extent that I admitted all my three children in school, their nutrition level has improved and stitched new cloths for all my family members as required while in the past it was possible on the occasions of Eid”, said Yormas Wali of Khot valley, a beneficiary of a poverty reduction project of local support organisation.

Initially introduced by Aga Khan Rural Support Programme in nine selected union councils of Chitral four years ago for poverty reduction, the project has left such a deep imprint in the area that all the local support organisations and donors are adopting it as a model best suited to the area.

Social inclusion, livelihood-centricity and socio-economic transformation were the three major elements of the model which worked well to attract the attention of the poverty-stricken people towards the intervention to change the fates of the poor once and for all on a sustainable basis.

Wali said that he was heading towards economic soundness day by day as he has learnt how to supplement his income using the locally available resources after the intervention of the local support organization.

Hundreds of the families living below poverty line were ameliorated and pushed to economic viability in different valleys of Chitral including the union councils of Yarkhoon, Koh, Oveer, Mulkhow, Khot, Ayun, Lot Koh and Shoghor on this line by giving them productive assets and skills aimed at socio-economic transformation.

Islam Akbaruddin, head of the local support organization of Oveer, said that instead of giving one-time financial support in the form of hard cash or food items and clothes to the extremely poor families, the tactic worked well.

Abdul Ghafar, chairman of Koh LSO, said that hundred percent beneficiaries of the poverty reduction initiative in his council have today freed themselves from the yoke of abject poverty which is clearly seen from their new lifestyle.

Ghafar added that this model was being replicated by other local support organizations in the area to mitigate poverty and bring about a positive change in the lives of people.