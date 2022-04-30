Robber killed by accomplice

PESHAWAR: An alleged robber was killed when his accomplice opened fire during a robbery on Dora Road in the limits of Agha Mir Jani Shah police station on Friday.
An official said two armed robbers were looting a shop at gunpoint Friday afternoon. He added that one of the armed robbers opened fire when the shopkeeper offered resistance. The shopkeeper was wounded in the firing but one of the robbers was killed when a bullet fired by his accomplice hit him. The culprit managed his escape while the wounded shopkeeper was taken to hospital.
