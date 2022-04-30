Four injured in Bajaur blast

KHAR: Four people were injured in a bomb blast in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur tribal district, a police official said on Friday.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Gulzar Khan said the bomb blast took place at Erab area in Mamond in which four people sustained injuries.
Soon after the blast, the rescue officials rushed to the area and shifted the injured to the district headquarters hospital in Khar. The injured were referred to a hospital in Peshawar due to their critical condition.
The injured were identified as Aziz-ur-Rahman son of Gul Rahman, Shatir son of Sher Gul, Noor Hussain son of Mohammad Din and Khan, son of Saeed.
