Muqam wants work on power feeders expedited

By PESHAWAR: Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam has directed the Tribal Electricity Supply Company (Tesco) to expedite the pace of work on gridstations and feeders to ensure relief to people.

He said this during his visit to Tesco Headquarters where he was given a detailed briefing by Tesco Chief Executive Tahir Khan.

Amir Muqam directed the officials to accelerate and complete the ongoing work as soon as possible. He also took notice of the demolition of four towers in Landikotal and directed their reconstruction by Eid. Noting the closure of towers in Orakzai and other areas, he said that local administration and military officers should be assisted in resolving the issue.