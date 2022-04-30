Jumatul Wida observed with religious zeal

PESHAWAR: Jumatul Wida was observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday with religious fervour and enthusiasm.

Rallies were staged in the provincial metropolis and other cities to mark Al-Quds Day. The day is observed to call for the liberation of Al- Aqsa, which was the first direction of the prayers of the Muslims.

The faithful turned up at the mosques and offered prayers as the last Friday of the fasting month that holds special significance to the Muslims. They sought forgiveness and mercy from Allah Almighty.

Big congregational prayers were held in all 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Malakand, Swabi, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Karak, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Khyber, Bajaur, Kurrum, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kositan, Kolai-Palas, Hangu, Battagram, Torghar, Buner, Shangla, Lakki Marwat, and Swat.

In Peshawar, congregations were arranged in all major mosques of the provincial capital, including historic Masjid Mohabat Khan, Wasim Ali Khan mosque, Dervish Masjid, Sunehri Masjid, Speen Jumaat and Zarghoni mosques, etc.Faithful offered special prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. The ulema and mashaikh delivered special sermons on the importance of Jumatul Wida, Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and Eidul Fitr.

They urged people to act upon Islamic teachings to achieve success here and the world hereafter.

Prayer leaders, belonging to different schools of thought, highlighted the importance of fasting, observance of Itikaf and payment of Fitrana. They urged people to pay Fitrana before Eid congregational prayers and said the amount per person was Rs170.

The Al-Quds Force members staged a rally in Qissa Khwani to mark the Al-Duds Day.

The protesters were raising anti-United States and Israel slogans. They torched the American and Israeli flags to express anger at the continuous occupation of Al-Quds which

hosts the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the first direction of prayers for the Muslims.

The speakers, including Akhunzada Muzaffar Ali, came down hard on the governments of the Muslim states for keeping silent over the continuous occupation of Al-Quds by Israel with the support of the United States of America.