Poverty reduction programme yielding results

CHITRAL: The poverty reduction project launched in far off areas of Chitral has started yielding results. “My income has been enhanced to such an extent that I admitted all my three children in school, their nutrition level has improved and stitched new cloths for all my family members as required while in the past it was possible on the occasions of Eid”, said Yormas Wali of Khot valley, a beneficiary of a poverty reduction project of local support organisation.

Initially introduced by Aga Khan Rural Support Programme in nine selected union councils of Chitral four years ago for poverty reduction, the project has left such a deep imprint in the area that all the local support organisations and donors are adopting it as a model best suited to the area.