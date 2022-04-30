MPs panel on electoral reforms: NA Speaker seeks nominations

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has initiated the process to form the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms. In this regard, he wrote letters to all the parliamentary leaders in the National Assembly to forward nominations from their respective parties for the committee.
The letters have been sent to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, MQMP's Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, MMAP's Asad Mehmood, PMLN’s Khawaja Muhammad Asif, BNPM’s Muhammad Akthar Mengal, ANP’s Amir Haider Azam Hoti, GDA’s Ghaus Bux Khan Maher, JWP’s Nawabzada Shahzain Bughti, AML’s Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, PMLQ’s Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, PTI’s Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi (PTI) and Khalid Hussain Magsi of BAP.
Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has asked the parliamentary leaders to forward their nominations within seven days of issuance of this letter i.e. 28th April, 2022. The Speaker wrote that the National Assembly in its sitting held on April 16, 2022 adopted a motion under rule 244(B) of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007 to constitute a parliamentary committee to evaluate the shortcomings of previous elections and to make recommendations for electoral reforms to ensure that elections are held in free, fair and transparent manner.
