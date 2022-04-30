ECP wants Census-22 results by Dec 31

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has asked the government to publish the results of the Population and Housing Census-2022 by December 31 this year instead of February 2023 for enabling the electoral body to complete the poll-related activities on time.

On behalf of the Election Commission, the additional director general (Elections-II) wrote to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and referred to the Ministry of Planning and Development and Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

A copy of the Gazette notification along with schedule regarding conduct of Seventh Population & Housing Census-2022, dated April 5, 2022 has been forwarded to the ministry.

According to the schedule, the Seventh Population and Housing Census-2022 shall be carried out from August 01, 2022 and as per work plan specified in the schedule, the results of the census would be handed over to the Election Commission by December 31, 2022.

Moreover, the results will be provided by February, 2023. It seems that the primary data will be shared with the ECP by December 31, 2022, whereas, under Article 51(5) of the Constitution, the final published data is required for the purpose of delimitation of constituencies.

In this regard, the letter states it is also pertinent to highlight that the ECP under Article 51(5) of the Constitution and Section 17(2) of the Elections Act, 2017 is bound to carry out exercise of delimitation of Constituencies after every Census officially published.

The term of current assemblies will expire on August 12, 2023 except Provincial Assembly, Punjab which will expire on August 14, 2023. After the final publication of the Population and Housing Census 2022, ECP would require more than four months to carry out the fresh delimitation.

Similarly, the revision of electoral rolls would also be required as a result of any increase or decrease in the numbers of Census block codes and changes in the boundaries of blocks in different districts.

Likewise, an Action Plan under Section 14 of the Elections Act, 2017 is also required to be prepared four months before the general elections in April, 2023.

It may be added that through the letters, dated September 30, 2021 and January 21, 2022, it was requested to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs that the process of publication of official results of next Housing and Population Census report to be published by the end of year 2022 in a bid to provide adequate time to the Election Commission for completion of different electoral activities well in time.

Therefore, in order to conduct all electoral activities timely, which is delimitation of constituencies, revision of electoral rolls and preparation of action plan, official results of 7th Population & Housing Census 2022 is required to be published by December 31, 2022 instead of February, 2023.