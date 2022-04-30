10 killed as blast rips through Kabul mosque

KABUL: A blast ripped through a Sunni mosque in the Afghan capital on Friday, killing up to 10 people, an interior ministry official said.
"The blast occurred two hours after Friday prayers as worshippers were performing rituals," interior ministry deputy spokesman Bismillah Habib said, adding that at least 15 people were injured.
Bloodied victims of the explosion were ferried in ambulances to a hospital in central Kabul. Taliban fighters at the hospital refused to allow journalists access to the facility.
A wave of deadly bombings has rocked the country in the last two weeks of the fasting month of Ramazan killing dozens of civilians.
CHITRAL: The poverty reduction project launched in far off areas of Chitral has started yielding results. “My income...
KARACHI: Renowned scholars from different schools of thought Friday called upon people to refrain from vilification of...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a spell of rain with dust storm and thunderstorm...
Farah Khan and her husband Ahsan Jamil Gujjar transacted millions of dollars through five foreign currency accounts,...
ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has initiated the process to form the Parliamentary Committee...
LONDON: Imran Khan’s close friends Sahibzada Jahangir, Aneel Musarrat and PTI UK President Rana Abdul Sattar left...
Comments