CHARSADDA: A cop embraced martyrdom when an explosion occurred near the gate of the Nissata Police Station here on Friday. Sources said Constable Raheem Badshah was standing near the gate when the blast occurred. He embraced martyrdom on the spot while the boundary wall of the police station was also damaged. Police officials said they had launched an operation in the area after the blast. “We have launched an operation in the area. We will share the details soon,” said an official.