NUST retains top slot in THE rankings

Islamabad : Guided by its vision aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has unlatched yet another milestone achievement by standing amongst the Top 200 world universities as per Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2022.
According to details, the university has not only retained its overall number 1 position amongst Pakistani universities but also stood first in the country in 8 SDGs.
These include Clean Water & Sanitation (SDG-6), Affordable & Clean Energy (SDG-7), Industry, Innovation & Infrastructure (SDG-9), Sustainable Cities & Communities (SDG-11), Responsible Consumption & Production (12), Life below Water (SDG-14), Life on Land (SDG-15), and Partnership for the Goals (SDG-17).
