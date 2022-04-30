Medical centres sealed

Islamabad : The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has sealed five healthcare establishments in the federal capital for violating the law.

According to the IHRA, its teams inspected 34 healthcare establishments in different areas of Islamabad Capital Territory during the last two weeks. The Zobia Hospital, Perfect Diagnostic Centre and Rawat Clinic were sealed. The operating theatre and labour room of the National Hospital and Humaira Medical Centre were sealed due to the absence of qualified medical staff.