Eid shoppers irked by lack of parking spaces

Rawalpindi: Lack of parking places has become a nuisance for the visitors who are rushing towards markets and bazaars to complete their shopping ahead of Eidul Fitr.

Though visitors also carry out shopping during the daytime the majority of them start arriving in markets after Iftar time. They face extreme levels of distress when they find no place to park their vehicles in the markets.

Abdul Sattar, a visitor at Kashmiri Bazaar, said “I have parked my vehicle some one kilometre away from this bazaar because I found no parking place near this site. I am doing my shopping but also concerned about the safety of my vehicle.”

The majority of shoppers are now being seen parking their vehicles on main roads in front of shopping centres, resulting in massive traffic jams, especially in the evening time. The parking of cars on the roadside reduces space for vehicular movement and creates traffic mess and mental agony for Eid shoppers.

Asim Chaudhry, a visitor, said “Layout plan of shopping centres and plazas that carry no proper parking facilities should not be passed and already existing ones should be closed unless provided such facilities for people’s convenience.”

He said “In the absence of proper parking facilities the visitors park their vehicles on the roads. Then the traffic police lift these vehicles and owners have to pay a fine to get their vehicles back.”

A group of people has set up an unauthorized parking place at some portion of a public park in Commercial Market (Satellite Town).

Ashraf Ali, a visitor, said “I found a parking place at the site of the public park in the market. The person charged me Rs50 but they did not give me any receipt.”

He said, “When I asked them whether they have got permission from the local administration for this work, they said permission would be given in next few days.”