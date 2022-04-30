Angry PTI?

Defeat is bitter, and even more so if a person believes that s/he has been dealt an unfair hand. It has been a while since Imran Khan lost the prime ministerial chair to Shehbaz Sharif in a fashion that must have been quite bitter for the former PM. The PTI’s subsequent conspiracy narrative may not have been substantial enough, but as the saying goes ‘a drowning man will clutch at a straw’. This straw has won Khan the sympathy of a majority of people and given the PTI a much-needed and timely boost. But the PTI now needs to reevaluate its tone and the intensity of this treason narrative. It may be helping the party bring more people to its rallies, but this narrative is polarizing Pakistani society and cultivating an ideology that is too extremist. In the long run, this narrative will only hurt Pakistan. Giving your opponent a good fight is the bedrock of democracy. The PTI should fight with all its might, but it must do away with such extremist narratives.

Hussnain Magsi

Bhakkar