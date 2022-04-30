 
Saturday April 30, 2022
Gone too far

April 30, 2022

The incident that happened inside Masjid-e-Nabvi is condemnable. We have lost our moral standards and become a nation that will blindly follow anyone. Chanting slogans at a sacred place is disgraceful and shows a negative image of the entire nation.

The governments of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are requested to take action against people responsible for this incident.

Jalal Anwar Khan

Mardan

