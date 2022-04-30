Gone too far

The incident that happened inside Masjid-e-Nabvi is condemnable. We have lost our moral standards and become a nation that will blindly follow anyone. Chanting slogans at a sacred place is disgraceful and shows a negative image of the entire nation.
The governments of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are requested to take action against people responsible for this incident.
Jalal Anwar Khan
Mardan
Defeat is bitter, and even more so if a person believes that s/he has been dealt an unfair hand. It has been a while...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the dengue virus. Even though there has been a...
We used to stay at Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation motels whenever we visited tourist areas as a family or a...
International Workers’ Day, which is celebrated on May 1 every year all over the world, has its origins in the...
This refers to the article, ‘This polarized country’ by Aimen Bukhari. The writer has beautifully described the...
The tax that is being imposed on cell phones bought outside of Pakistan is illogical and in bad taste. This is my...
Comments