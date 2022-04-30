Dengue fears

This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the dengue virus. Even though there has been a considerable decline in the number of dengue virus cases, the problem is still here. The inaction of the authorities lead to the outbreak of the virus.
Balochistan witnessed quite a few dengue virus cases in the past few days. But the government took no steps to tackle the spread of the virus. No government machinery has been deployed to date for anti-dengue fumigation drive. The Balochistan government is responsible for mitigating the spread of the dengue virus. It must take steps to keep the situation under control and educate people about precautionary measures they can take to contain the spread of the virus.
Faris Khaliq
Turbat
