We used to stay at Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) motels whenever we visited tourist areas as a family or a group of friends. These motels provided an affordable yet stylish view of tourism in Pakistan. Their reservation and payment system was sophisticated and dependable. We never encountered any issues and always enjoyed our stay there. Contrary to its claims of promoting tourism, the previous government of the PTI shut down these motels. This was a huge blow to the efforts made for affordable tourism. We also heard that these motels would be auctioned to private individuals. However, the government couldn’t auction these motels.
The government has now changed, and there is some glimmer of hope for tourists like me who want to have affordable accommodation options. PM Shehbaz Sharif and the tourism minister are requested to restore these motels. Many Pakistanis will appreciate this step.
Irfan Khattak
Abbottabad
