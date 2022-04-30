No reforms

This refers to the article, ‘This polarized country’ (April 28) by Aimen Bukhari. The writer has beautifully described the current political chaos that started when the PTI government deliberately violated the constitution. Pakistan was founded on the principles of peace, prosperity, and the wellbeing and rule of ordinary people. It is unfortunate that the country now faces countless issues and challenges.

Since 2008, three consecutive democratic governments have ruled the country, and all of them have failed to introduce critical reforms needed to uplift the nation. A strong democracy includes rule of law, accountability, a stable economy, and justice for all. Democracy in Pakistan has failed to achieve these goals so far.

Bakhtawar Sada Hussain

Nankana Sahib