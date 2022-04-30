Disgraceful and shameful

A video of people shouting political slogans against Pakistani government representatives inside Masjid-e-Nabvi was circulated by the PTI’s official social media accounts. Many PTI members defended this shameless behaviour.

It is a pity that our desire for political vengeance can make us forget about the dignity of a holy place. One wonders what steps the Saudi police have taken to avert such situations in the future. People who were involved in this hooliganism should be identified and punished.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi