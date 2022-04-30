Disgraceful and shameful

A video of people shouting political slogans against Pakistani government representatives inside Masjid-e-Nabvi was circulated by the PTI’s official social media accounts. Many PTI members defended this shameless behaviour.
It is a pity that our desire for political vengeance can make us forget about the dignity of a holy place. One wonders what steps the Saudi police have taken to avert such situations in the future. People who were involved in this hooliganism should be identified and punished.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
Defeat is bitter, and even more so if a person believes that s/he has been dealt an unfair hand. It has been a while...
The incident that happened inside Masjid-e-Nabvi is condemnable. We have lost our moral standards and become a nation...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the dengue virus. Even though there has been a...
We used to stay at Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation motels whenever we visited tourist areas as a family or a...
International Workers’ Day, which is celebrated on May 1 every year all over the world, has its origins in the...
This refers to the article, ‘This polarized country’ by Aimen Bukhari. The writer has beautifully described the...
Comments