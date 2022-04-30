Dubious project

While it is hard to deny that all major cities and towns in Pakistan need better roads and thoroughfares, it is also true that most new construction projects in the country do not fulfil the requirements of environmental protection. For that purpose we need independent environmental protection agencies that do not consider any political expediency while giving approvals. Be it urban development projects in Lahore or the Malir Expressway in Karachi, a close scrutiny of these projects reveals gross violations of ecofriendly construction that should be a priority for environmental watchdogs.

The Malir Expressway is affecting thousands of people living near it and does not consider the environmental impact it will have on the areas it is passing through, and much beyond. The project received approval from the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency a year after construction began, and that too on dubious grounds. An expensive project -- its cost at the moment is estimated to be over Rs27 billion; and by the time it is completed, the likely cost may touch as high as Rs40 billion -- the most significant violation has been that local stakeholders have been nearly excluded from all approval processes, while major inputs form civil society have also been glossed over.

Local residents should have a right to raise their voice against any injustices committed in the name of development. The acquisition of land that the Sindh government initiated for the construction of the project did not take into account the adverse effects of the project. This is not only about the people living in the area, but is also about the agricultural capacity of Malir that is at stake now. Malir as a fertile land has a long history which the government must respect. People living in adjoining villages have earned their livelihood from Malir for centuries. Moreover, there are fishing areas and hamlets spanning over thousands of acres of farmland that will not survive in the aftermath of this egregious construction. Karachi has already lost most of its green areas, which have all but disappeared under concrete. The city's produce needs are increasing by each passing year, while cultivation areas are bulldozed with impunity. In what may be an ecological disaster, hundreds of species of birds and plants that are thriving in Malir find themselves at the mercy of a project that could nearly make them extinct in these areas. The Sindh government's expected near-total apathy regarding this controversial project has been disappointing.