PSB calls tenders for synthetic athletic track at Karachi centre

KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board has issued tenders for laying of synthetic athletic track at PSB Coaching Centre Karachi.
The Board has invited applications from well-reputed firms for the said project as per PPRA Rules.
The estimated cost of the project is Rs. 229,280 million and the completion period would be seven months.
Similarly, the board has also invited applications from well-reputed firms for laying of synthetic hockey turf at Muzaffarabad.
The cost of the project is Rs 131.458 million and completion period would be seven months.
Besides, the Board has also invited applications from well-reputed firms for the provision and installation of equipment/machinery/furniture for bio-mechanical labs in Islamabad.
The estimated cost of the project is Rs 117,430 while the completion period is eight months.
