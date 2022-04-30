Amir couldn’t say no to Gloucestershire

LAHORE: Former Pakistani bowler Mohammad Amir said he couldn’t say no to Gloucestershire’s offer to return to the County Championship.
In a video released on Gloucestershire’s social media, Amir stated he always loves playing county championship.
“County Championship has proved to be worthy for world cricket. I always enjoy my time playing here,” he said.
“When Gloucestershire made an offer, I couldn’t say no to them. It’s my first-class appearance after three years and I am excited about it,” he added.
About playing with children, Amir stated that he would strive to share his knowledge.
“I am excited to play with extremely talented players. I look forward to sharing my experience with them,” he concluded.
