Amir couldn’t say no to Gloucestershire

LAHORE: Former Pakistani bowler Mohammad Amir said he couldn’t say no to Gloucestershire’s offer to return to the County Championship.

In a video released on Gloucestershire’s social media, Amir stated he always loves playing county championship.

“County Championship has proved to be worthy for world cricket. I always enjoy my time playing here,” he said.

“When Gloucestershire made an offer, I couldn’t say no to them. It’s my first-class appearance after three years and I am excited about it,” he added.

About playing with children, Amir stated that he would strive to share his knowledge.

“I am excited to play with extremely talented players. I look forward to sharing my experience with them,” he concluded.