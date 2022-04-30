Saeed helps Total Energy win KG Ramazan title

KARACHI: Saeed Bin Nasir’s masterly knock of 81 guided Total Energy to an emphatic 54-run victory over IMI Omar in the final of the 37th Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2022 here at the KG Cricket Ground on Friday.

Coming into bat at the fall of first wicket in the opening over, Saeed, adjudged the Man of the Match, controlled the innings exceptionally well. His team was firmly in control when he perished in the 18th over after scoring 81 off 55 balls with the help of one six and 10 fours.

Faisal Mirza’s unbeaten 41 off 23 balls pushed Total Energy to 196 for seven in the allotted 20 overs. It was a mammoth score in the context of title-clash and IMI Omar could have regretted their decision of choosing to bat after winning the toss.

As it turned out, IMI Omar fell way short of their target of 197, crashing to 142 all out in 15.5 overs. Farrukh Rizvi (37 off 16 balls) and Javed Mansoor (36 off 24 balls) briefly raised their hopes but fine bowling from the trio of Shahnawaz (3-30), Yousuf Habib (3-32) and Imran Idrees (2-35) sealed the fate of the match.

The prize distribution ceremony was held soon after the conclusion of the final in which chief guest Nadeem Omar, Managing Director, Omar Associates, presented a purse of Rs400,000 to the Total Energy skipper, Mazhar Hussain, alongwith the winners’ trophy. Aamir Hamid of IMI Omar collected the runners-up trophy with a cheque of Rs200,000. The total prize money in the three-week event, contested by 10 teams, was Rs850,000.

KGA Club’s Ram Ravi, who compiled a record four centuries, was declared the Man of the tournament as well as the best batsman of the tournament. Ashar Qureshi (Southend Club), Tanvir Hussain (IMI Omar) and Azhar Khan (Omar Associates) were adjudged the best bowler, the best fielder and the best wicketkeeper of the tournament, respectively.