Marcus Harris dropped from Australia Test squad for SL

SYDNEY: Australia dropped Ashes opener Marcus Harris on Friday from an otherwise settled squad for the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in June and July.

Scott Boland remains the back-up seamer ahead of Jhye Richardson in the Pat Cummins-led 16-man squad for the world’s top-ranked Test team.

They are part of an overall 34-man squad named for the all-format tour which also includes three T20s and five one-day internationals.

Cummins will not play in the Twenty20 fixtures while spinner Adam Zampa will miss the entire tour due to the impending birth of his first child.

Test squad: Pat Cummins (capt), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

ODI squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

T20 squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner.