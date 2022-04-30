Belgium blank Pakistan 5-1 in Antwerp

ISLAMABAD: World champions and world No 1 team Belgium proved their credentials beating Pakistan 5-1 on Friday in Antwerp.

The only match that the both teams were scheduled to play saw Belgium completely dominating the proceedings, scoring at will to outplay the tourists. Pakistan again left many gaps in defense, offering easy attacking opportunities for the hosts.

Belgium scored opener in the first quarter and again in the second Belgium doubled the lead, making Pakistan defenders search for answers to block the attacking forwards.

Pakistan missed a couple of open goal-scoring opportunities, with Rana Waheed and Ijaz messing up with given chances. Pakistan, though played aggressively, were unable to break the ice, leaving Belgium dominating with two goals advantage at the end of second quarter.

Rizwan Ali kept up his good work, scoring the opener on penalty corner right at the start of the third quarter to reduce the margin 2-1.

Later, Belgium scored three consecutive goals following a barrage of attacks to take the game away from Pakistan winning ultimately 5-1.

Belgium included their top pick against Pakistan. The world champions were too aggressive in their approach.

“They are coming out of the FIH Pro League and looked in dominating form. Belgium are too good. I think had we utilized opportunities we could have scored more goals and proceedings could have been closer as the score line suggests,” manager Khawaja Junaid said.

“All the leading Belgium players that represented the country at Olympics participated in the game while seven new players from Pakistan participated.”

The national hockey team will have a practice session in Belgium on April 30 and will leave for Spain on May 1 to play a two-match series against the Spanish team. The national team will return home on May 5.