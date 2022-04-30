Hafeez all praise for Shan Masood

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has heaped praise on opening batsman Shan Masood for his dedication after showcasing remarkable form in the ongoing County Championship 2022.

"I was completely sure that Shan Masood will perform in the county championship. I'm impressed with his hard work and technique. The PCB selection committee must utilize the performance of Shan Masood and he should be adjusted across all three formats of the game for Pakistan," said Mohammad Hafeez in an interview.

The left-handed opening batsman has failed to break into the Pakistan Test team and was also left out of the recent home series against Australia. However, Hafeez believes that Shan has performed well enough to make a deserving comeback.

Furthermore, Hafeez also complimented Shan for improving his limited-overs game as well.

"Shan Masood should definitely play in Test matches for Pakistan but he can also be utilised in T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia," he said.

"There was a time when county cricket polished skills of players but for now standard of county cricket is not like it used to be five decades back. However, county cricket allows players to dominate individually," Hafeez said.