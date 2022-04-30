Gold up Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs400 per tola on Friday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs132,400 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs343 to Rs113,512. In the international market, gold rates increased by $28 to $1,916 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,510 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,294.58. Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs3,000 per tola as compared with rates in the Dubai market.
