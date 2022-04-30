Rupee gains

KARACHI: The rupee rose against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday, posting gain on the back of improved inflows ahead of Eid and normal dollar demand, dealers said.

The local unit ended at 185.63 per dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 185.87. It slightly rose by 0.13 percent during the session.

Dealers said the local unit managed to post some gains on routine dollar demand from importers and improved inflows ahead of Eid festival.

“We expect the rupee to remain range-bound in coming days, depending upon demand and supply of the greenback in the market,” said a foreign exchange dealer.

Analysts said high imports mainly due to international commodity prices and pent up domestic demand led to pressure on the current account deficit and the rupee, subsequently.

A research note of Arif Habib Limited said the rupee might recover in near term and settle at around 182 a dollar by June 2022. It stated that completion of the seventh review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), growth in exports, and tapering off the import bills would help the rupee rise against the dollar.