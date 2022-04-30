Scaling up SMEs

LAHORE: The mantra of demanding support for small and medium industries has taken this sector nowhere. The non-documented SME players mostly produce low tech and substandard products inhibiting growth of quality products.

It is correct that SMEs provide 70 percent of the employment in the country. But most of the employment is low paid.

Only those small and medium industries that are registered in the tax net have a share of 25 percent in exports and provide quality employment. The employment provided by non-documented SMEs keeps the employees mostly in poverty.

Only a small percentage lives above the poverty line. We must support the small and medium industries only if they have the potential to upgrade tech.

These entrepreneurs lack adequate capital or funding, have an inadequate management team, a faulty infrastructure or business model, and unsuccessful marketing initiatives. Besides failure to understand changing customer behaviour, they have no sense of inventory management.

The owners try to do all the tasks and underestimate the administrative tasks. The micro small entrepreneurs have a low education level.

Providing them finances to multiply outdated plastic moulding machines is a futile exercise as it increases the quantity of low standard plastic products in the market.

When we claim that there are over 5 million SMEs in the country, we are talking about most of the micro scale industries established in a small room inside a residence. Financing is not all about collateral.

Most of the SMEs have not even the cash flow data to justify financing. SMEs graduated from micro scale during the 1960s through a dedicated approach. The state established industrial estates for the SMEs and established common facilitation centres in or around those estates where same industries were promoted.

Manufacturing of the majority of items in the sports goods industry is still based on manual skills of expert craftsmen. These items include hand-stitched inflatable balls, cricket bat, wooden hockey stick, wooden rackets, carom board, sports gloves and other protective gears, and cricket hardballs, etc.

But the global scenario is changing quickly, with modern technology and mechanisation is quickly replacing the artisan’s skills. Though some technologies like machine stitched football, thermos-bonded football and composite hockey have been adopted; overall the industry lacks resources to buy modern technology.

The state should establish a common facility centre by installing high-cost machines and charge the producers of football or any other item on nominal rates to cover the cost. The workers should also be trained on these machines.

SMEs in the 1960s slowly scaled up, adding one machine at a time as their export orders or local sales increased. Through this practice the sports industry in Sialkot scaled up. We have an established ceramic sector in Gujrat and a cutlery cluster in Wazirabad.

Dedicated common facilitation centres are almost non-existent in the country, though the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority has established a few centres like one for football in Sialkot. More than finance the SMEs need common quality facilitation centres so that they can get their work done on high precision machines.

They can slowly add one machine at a time, while continuing to benefit from other machines of the facilitation centres till they acquire them.