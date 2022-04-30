SBP injects Rs3.565tn into banking system

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday injected massive Rs3.565 trillion for a seven-day period at 12.30 percent through reverse repurchase agreement as liquidity was skewed in the money market.

The SBP, separately, also conducted Shariah-compliant Mudarabah based open market operation (OMO) on the same day, injecting Rs526 billion for seven days at 12.33 percent into the Islamic banking institutions.

SBP is boosting the size of the cash injections into the money market as banks are facing liquidity constraints. Moreover, demand has grown for domestic borrowings as government is seeking enough funds to meet higher spending needs.

Government is taking loans from commercial banks for funding requirements as it is committed to zero borrowing from the central bank to comply with obligations under the amended SBP Act and IMF programme conditions. The government is dependent on bank borrowing to finance the budget deficit as foreign financing is squeezing.

The budget deficit rose to Rs2.56 trillion or 4 percent of gross domestic product in the nine months of this fiscal year.

The OMO is a tool used by a central bank (or monetary authority) to inject or mop-up funds, based on the liquidity requirements, from the banking system via the purchase or sale of eligible securities, according to the information posted on the SBP’s website.

Operationally, in case of OMO (injections), SBP lends funds to banks/primary dealers against eligible collateral to address liquidity shortage in the system, it added.

“To implement its monetary policy, SBP operationally focuses on controlling short-term interbank interest rate – overnight money market repo rate – through the use of various monetary policy tools (OMOs, Interest Rate Corridor, Reserve Requirements, FX Swaps, etc),” it said.

The short-term rates translate into other longer-term market interest rates, such as Karachi interbank offered rate (KIBOR), that are used as a benchmark for lending to businesses and households. In the transmission mechanism, efficient financial markets increase the efficiency and effectiveness of monetary policy transmission by reducing various uncertainties and improving translation of short-term interest rates to pricing of longer-term loans.

Banks usually utilise funds generated through OMOs to invest in the government securities.

Analysts were expecting that the SBP would provide the banks with liquidity for two months to bring down the yields on the treasury bills, which had surged to 24-year highs at an auction on Wednesday. Cut-off yields on six-month paper spiked to 15 percent.

The government also increased the rate of returns on Pakistan Investment Bonds to 13 percent.

The government is selling the bonds and bills at higher yields as its funding needs are growing. The rise in the interest rates is not expected to help attract hot money inflows due to the falling rupee, deteriorating external sector, political uncertainty in the country and increasing US interest rates.

The increase in T-bill’s yield has pushed up the KIBOR to a 13-year high of 14.96 percent.