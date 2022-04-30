PIA inducts another Airbus 320 in its fleet

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has inducted another Airbus-320, a narrow body 170-seater aircraft, in its fleet that would help the national flag carrier in expanding flight operations and extending improved facilities to passengers.
The leased airbus, built four years ago, is one of the four aircraft selected by the PIA management, PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in statement on Friday. He said the three remaining aircraft would also be arriving Pakistan in few months. Khan expressed confidence that with the induction of new planes in the PIA''s fleet would help improve scheduled operations of the national flag carrier besides ensuring better air-travel facilities to passengers.
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Friday ordered Sui North Gas Pipelines Company to continue providing gas supply...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs400 per tola on Friday.According to data released by All Sindh Saraf...
KARACHI: The rupee rose against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday, posting gain on the back of improved...
Nepal banned imports of cars, alcohol, tobacco and other luxury items and shortened its work week to help conserve its...
LAHORE: The mantra of demanding support for small and medium industries has taken this sector nowhere. The...
KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry rejected the newly constituted Economic Advisory...
Comments