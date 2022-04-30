Shan Foods partners with Sehat Kahani to uplift female doctor participation

KARACHI: Shan Foods CEO Sikandar Nawaz Tiwana and Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram CEO Sehat Kahani, signed an agreement to initiate a strategic collaboration between the two parties.

The partnership will benefit female doctors who have been out of practice and wish to join the medical workforce through telemedicine. Shan has initiated this conversation in their latest #OathForHer Campaign & aims to take this cause forward.

Sehat Kahani is an a female focused health provider network that provides quality healthcare to those in need, using telemedicine – Starting their operations in 2017 a great part of their vision is to enroll female doctors that are unable to join the medical workforce physically due to personal reasons, empowering them to work conveniently from their respective homes. Since the emergence of this platform they have enrolled 7,000 doctors, achieved 1 Mn app users & on an average they carry out 100k+ consultations per month.

As per the Medical Council of Pakistan 77 percent of female doctors are unable to practice medicine, which has a significant impact not only on women but the overall healthcare system in Pakistan. Shan strongly believes this collaboration will contribute towards bridging this gap by prompting women to come back to the medical workforce using the flexibility & convenience provided by Sehat Kahani’s platform.

Shan Foods is a global food brand and a pioneer in Recipe Mixes.